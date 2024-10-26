Left Menu

Brazil Seals Historic $29.85 Billion Deal for Mariana Dam Disaster Compensation

Brazil has finalized a $29.85 billion compensation agreement with BHP, Vale, and Samarco for the 2015 Mariana dam collapse, which killed 19 and severely affected the environment. The agreement aims to provide justice to victims through financial and environmental reparations, concluding several lawsuits against the mining companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 00:21 IST
Brazil Seals Historic $29.85 Billion Deal for Mariana Dam Disaster Compensation

In a landmark move, Brazil has signed a substantial $29.85 billion compensation agreement with mining giants BHP, Vale, and Samarco to address the 2015 Mariana dam disaster, one of the worst environmental catastrophes in the country's history.

The collapse of the dam, situated at an iron ore mine owned by Samarco, a joint venture between Vale and BHP near Mariana in southeastern Brazil, resulted in the death of 19 individuals, displacement of hundreds, and widespread environmental damage, including pollution of the Doce River.

This agreement, signed with the presence of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outlines compensation and reparation responsibilities, aiming to provide justice and enable economic recovery for affected regions and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024