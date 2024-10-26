Left Menu

President Murmu Honors Chhattisgarh, Inaugurates Key Projects

During her visit to Chhattisgarh, President Murmu, alongside Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, prayed at Raipur's Jagannath temple. The President will attend convocations at IIT Bhilai and Pt Deendayal University, and release funds under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana. Additionally, PM Modi inaugurated the Maa Mahamaya airport in Surguja virtually.

President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Jagannath temple in Raipur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Governor Ramen Deka, paid their respects at Raipur's Jagannath temple during a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh.

President Murmu is scheduled to attend the 4th convocation of IIT Bhilai and the 3rd convocation of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Health Science and Ayush University in Raipur. She will also inaugurate the 9th installment of the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, benefitting 70 lakh women in the region.

In another significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually unveiled the Maa Mahamaya airport in Darima, Chhattisgarh. The airport, constructed under the Government's Regional Connectivity Scheme, is expected to bring development and employment opportunities to Surguja and nearby districts. Chief Minister Sai emphasized the transformative impact of this infrastructure on local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

