Jammu and Kashmir Security Forces Intensify Efforts Against Terrorism

The Indian Army and police are conducting search operations in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting suspects involved in recent terror attacks that claimed the lives of army personnel and civilians. A newly identified terror group, thought to be linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, is under investigation with several arrests made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 10:55 IST
Search operation carried out in J-K's Tangmarg (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have ramped up search operations across Tangmarg and other regions, as they work to track down suspects linked to recent devastating terrorist strikes in north Kashmir and the Ganderbal district. In a series of brutal attacks, terrorists killed two Army soldiers and two civilian porters on October 24 in Baramulla, following an earlier attack on October 20 where a doctor and six construction workers were murdered at a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

The latter attack, occurring as workers returned to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal, involved terrorists indiscriminately shooting at both local and non-local laborers. This alarming wave of violence has prompted Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to order tightened security measures. He has instructed police to conduct a security audit of infrastructure projects and enhance security around key construction sites through 24-hour checkpoints, night patrols, and area surveillance.

In tribute to fallen heroes, L-G Sinha paid homage to those who lost their lives, including Rifleman Jeevan Singh, Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah, and defence porters Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir. Meanwhile, a significant counterterrorism operation led by Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) has yielded the arrest of recruiters from a new terrorist faction, 'Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim,' reportedly an extension of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The raids were conducted in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, and Kulgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

