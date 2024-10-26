Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes SECL Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh

A tragic accident at a coal mine site in Chhattisgarh's Korba district resulted in the death of a contract labourer and injuries to two others during a soil cave-in. The incident occurred during the construction of a drain near a SECL mine gate on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:41 IST
A fatal accident occurred at a coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, claiming the life of a contract labourer and injuring two others as a result of a soil cave-in, police reported on Saturday.

The incident unfolded during the construction of a drain near a gate at one of South Eastern Coalfields Limited's (SECL) mines in Gevra, under the limits of Dipka police station, on Friday.

The victims, Vishal Nayak, his brother Karan, and their brother-in-law, were trapped in the collapsing soil. Vishal's brother-in-law extricated himself but was injured, while Vishal and Karan were transported to a hospital where Vishal succumbed to his injuries. The victims were residents of Jharkhand.

