Policeman Nabbed in Korba Bribery Scandal
An assistant sub-inspector in Chhattisgarh's Korba district was arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe. Manoj Mishra seized a vehicle and sought Rs 50,000 to drop false charges. He was caught accepting Rs 10,000 as an initial payment and is now in judicial custody.
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a police officer in Chhattisgarh's Korba district for allegedly soliciting and accepting a bribe, according to an official statement released on Sunday.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Manoj Mishra, who was arrested on Saturday, had allegedly confiscated a complainant's SUV last month under false pretenses of diesel theft. To avoid formal charges, Mishra reportedly demanded a payoff amounting to Rs 50,000, leveraging his position to 'settle' the issue.
Despite a transfer to the city Kotwali police station, Mishra purportedly continued pressuring the victim for payment. Alerted by the complainant, the ACB orchestrated a sting operation, arresting Mishra upon acceptance of a Rs 10,000 bribe installment. He faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and is in judicial custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clashes Erupt in Nagpur: 14 More Arrested Amid Continued Tensions
Manipur Police Crackdown: Seven Insurgent Cadres Arrested, Arms Seized Across State
NIT Silchar Professor Arrested for Alleged Molestation
Major Yaba Drug Bust in Agartala: Three Arrested
Controversial Priest Arrested for Inciting Hate