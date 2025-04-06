Policeman Nabbed in Korba Bribery Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a police officer in Chhattisgarh's Korba district for allegedly soliciting and accepting a bribe, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Manoj Mishra, who was arrested on Saturday, had allegedly confiscated a complainant's SUV last month under false pretenses of diesel theft. To avoid formal charges, Mishra reportedly demanded a payoff amounting to Rs 50,000, leveraging his position to 'settle' the issue.

Despite a transfer to the city Kotwali police station, Mishra purportedly continued pressuring the victim for payment. Alerted by the complainant, the ACB orchestrated a sting operation, arresting Mishra upon acceptance of a Rs 10,000 bribe installment. He faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and is in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)