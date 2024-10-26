India Tightens Reins on Social Media to Curb Hoax Bomb Threats

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a stern advisory to intermediaries, urging them to take decisive action against the dissemination of hoax bomb threats by various airlines in India. This measure is crucial to maintain public order and is grounded in compliance with the IT Act, 2000, the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Occurrences of malicious hoax bomb threats targeting airlines have emerged as a significant concern, threatening public order and economic security. The pervasive spread of these threats, fueled by social media functionalities like 'forwarding' and 're-sharing,' has been alarming. These false alarms severely disrupt airline operations, public order, and the safety of air travelers.

Intermediaries bear a due diligence obligation under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to swiftly eradicate misinformation impacting national security. According to MeitY, social media platforms must act promptly to remove such unlawful content and report any activities threatening India's integrity, security, or economic stability as outlined in the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. Additionally, they must cooperate efficiently with government agencies within a stipulated 72-hour timeframe.

