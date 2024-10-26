Indian Navy Leads Cyclone Dana Relief in Odisha

In the wake of Cyclone Dana's destruction in Odisha, the Indian Navy has initiated extensive relief efforts to support the recovery of hardest-hit villages, including Kanhapur, Bagapatia, Barahipur, Magarkanda, Charigheria, and Satabhaya, according to a statement released on Saturday.

Relief camps have been swiftly established at Batipada and Talchua, offering crucial services to cyclone victims. In addressing food scarcity, the navy has distributed 9,000 meals to those in need. Furthermore, in collaboration with state agencies, the Navy Officer-in-Charge (NOIC) of Odisha has set up a medical camp providing essential healthcare to about 400 affected individuals.

Recognizing the logistical challenges of accessing remote locales, two mobile teams have been dispatched to deliver food and medical supplies directly to isolated communities. These operations aim to not only address the immediate necessities but also to facilitate the long-term recovery and rebuilding of lives disrupted by Cyclone Dana.

(With inputs from agencies.)