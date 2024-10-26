Left Menu

Indian Navy Leads Cyclone Dana Relief in Odisha

The Indian Navy has launched a major relief effort in Odisha's cyclone-affected areas, delivering 9,000 meals and medical assistance. Relief camps are operational, and mobile teams are reaching remote villages, addressing immediate needs and reconstruction efforts as communities recover from Cyclone Dana's devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:45 IST
Indian Navy Leads Cyclone Dana Relief in Odisha
Indian Navy carrying out relief operations in cyclone-affected villages in Odisha (Photo/Indian Navy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Cyclone Dana's destruction in Odisha, the Indian Navy has initiated extensive relief efforts to support the recovery of hardest-hit villages, including Kanhapur, Bagapatia, Barahipur, Magarkanda, Charigheria, and Satabhaya, according to a statement released on Saturday.

Relief camps have been swiftly established at Batipada and Talchua, offering crucial services to cyclone victims. In addressing food scarcity, the navy has distributed 9,000 meals to those in need. Furthermore, in collaboration with state agencies, the Navy Officer-in-Charge (NOIC) of Odisha has set up a medical camp providing essential healthcare to about 400 affected individuals.

Recognizing the logistical challenges of accessing remote locales, two mobile teams have been dispatched to deliver food and medical supplies directly to isolated communities. These operations aim to not only address the immediate necessities but also to facilitate the long-term recovery and rebuilding of lives disrupted by Cyclone Dana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024