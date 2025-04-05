Kandla's Green Hydrogen Revolution: A Leap Towards Sustainability

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla, under the leadership of Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, is poised to commence green hydrogen production by the end of August. This initiative is part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aimed at developing an ecosystem in Kandla for green hydrogen, green ammonia, and methanol.

With support from industry giant L&T, the port is constructing a demonstration plant and plans to operate 11 hydrogen-powered buses in collaboration with NTPC, reducing reliance on diesel. This initiative aligns with global emission reduction goals, positioning Kandla as a key player in sustainable maritime solutions.

Additionally, Mr. Singh highlighted the port's achievements, having surpassed its cargo-handling target for FY 2024-25, reaching 150.16 million tonnes. This record was set using existing infrastructure without capacity expansion, underscoring the port's operational efficiency. Kandla is targeting 'berthing on arrival' facilities to further optimize its infrastructure.

