Kandla's Green Hydrogen Revolution: A Leap Towards Sustainability

Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla, led by Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, is set to produce green hydrogen by August. Partnering with L&T and NTPC, the port aims to minimize emissions while achieving operational excellence. Kandla aims to become a crucial methanol bunker point in the global shipping corridor.

Deendayal Port Authority Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla, under the leadership of Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, is poised to commence green hydrogen production by the end of August. This initiative is part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aimed at developing an ecosystem in Kandla for green hydrogen, green ammonia, and methanol.

With support from industry giant L&T, the port is constructing a demonstration plant and plans to operate 11 hydrogen-powered buses in collaboration with NTPC, reducing reliance on diesel. This initiative aligns with global emission reduction goals, positioning Kandla as a key player in sustainable maritime solutions.

Additionally, Mr. Singh highlighted the port's achievements, having surpassed its cargo-handling target for FY 2024-25, reaching 150.16 million tonnes. This record was set using existing infrastructure without capacity expansion, underscoring the port's operational efficiency. Kandla is targeting 'berthing on arrival' facilities to further optimize its infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

