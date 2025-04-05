EaseMyTrip CEO's Vision: Driving Innovation and Sustainability in Startups

Rikant Pitti, Co-Founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, expressed strong support for a long-term vision focusing on innovation and sustainability in India's startup ecosystem. Speaking at an industry event, Pitti shared the company's trajectory of pioneering solutions, including travel booking innovations and green mobility projects.

Highlighting Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's call for startups to seek deeper value propositions, Pitti elaborated on EaseMyTrip's commitment to technological advancements that tackle real-world challenges. The company has made strides in AI technology and introduced ambitious electric mobility solutions, reflecting a dedication to eco-friendly practices.

With an investment of Rs 200 crore, EaseMyTrip plans to deploy over 4,000 electric buses by 2028, underlining a strategy to reduce foreign tech reliance while empowering local talent. Pitti emphasizes this is not merely about vehicles, but about revolutionizing travel and creating a sustainable ecosystem.

