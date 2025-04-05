Left Menu

EaseMyTrip CEO's Vision: Driving Innovation and Sustainability in Startups

Rikant Pitti, Co-Founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, endorsed the significance of sustainable innovation within India's startup ecosystem. He emphasized the company's initiatives in technology-led transformation, notably in AI and eco-friendly mobility. Championed by Piyush Goyal's vision, EaseMyTrip aims to redefine travel and foster economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:54 IST
EaseMyTrip CEO's Vision: Driving Innovation and Sustainability in Startups
Rikant Pitti
  • Country:
  • India

Rikant Pitti, Co-Founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, expressed strong support for a long-term vision focusing on innovation and sustainability in India's startup ecosystem. Speaking at an industry event, Pitti shared the company's trajectory of pioneering solutions, including travel booking innovations and green mobility projects.

Highlighting Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's call for startups to seek deeper value propositions, Pitti elaborated on EaseMyTrip's commitment to technological advancements that tackle real-world challenges. The company has made strides in AI technology and introduced ambitious electric mobility solutions, reflecting a dedication to eco-friendly practices.

With an investment of Rs 200 crore, EaseMyTrip plans to deploy over 4,000 electric buses by 2028, underlining a strategy to reduce foreign tech reliance while empowering local talent. Pitti emphasizes this is not merely about vehicles, but about revolutionizing travel and creating a sustainable ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025