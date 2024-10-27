Current Health Updates: Major Developments in Biotech, Infections, and Insurance

In a bustling week for the health sector, biotech firm Septerna celebrated its market debut with shares soaring 31%, reaching a $970 million valuation. Meanwhile, French pharma giant Sanofi reported higher-than-expected profit growth, attributed to an early start in the vaccination season.

In other health news, McDonald's grappled with an E. coli outbreak in their Quarter Pounder hamburgers, traced back to contaminated fresh onions. This led to major fast-food chains eliminating onions from menus. The outbreak has affected 75 people and resulted in one death.

On the regulatory front, the U.S. FDA granted approval to Iterum's oral antibiotic for treating specific urinary tract infections in adult women. Additionally, Centene defied analyst expectations with robust Q3 earnings, helping to ease concerns over rising costs in the health insurance market.

