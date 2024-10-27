Delhi Traffic Police Battles Congestion with Anti-Encroachment Drive

The Delhi Traffic Police executed a decisive anti-encroachment drive at Khajuri Chowk on Saturday, aiming to ease the notorious traffic congestion plaguing the area. This operation, held near the prominent Signature Bridge, targeted violators and resulted in the removal of obstructions aggravating the traffic woes.

In a joint effort, officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi took part in this initiative. The drive culminated in the issuance of 42 challans under various legal sections and the seizure of a significant number of unauthorized goods, according to police reports.

Khajuri Chowk, one of the most frequented intersections in the Trans-Yamuna region of Delhi, sees a high volume of pedestrians and vehicles daily. Illegal vendors and improperly parked vehicles have transformed the area into a bottleneck. The police stated that such encroachments severely reduced road space, hindering both pedestrian movement and traffic flow.

Continuous efforts by law enforcement now aim to maintain the newly achieved congestion-free status at this critical transit point, benefitting daily commuters and the city's transportation network. Regular drives are scheduled to ensure sustained improvement in traffic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)