Yogi Adityanath's 'Janata Darshan': Addressing Grievances and Honouring Cleanliness Efforts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a 'Janata Darshan' session at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on Sunday, addressing public grievances. CM Yogi attentively listened to a wide array of concerns and directed officials to ensure prompt and fair resolutions.

The event witnessed a significant turnout, with a notable presence of women, as constituents queued to voice their issues directly to the Chief Minister. He assured the attendees that justice would be delivered swiftly, reinforcing his commitment to public service since the initiation of these interactions in 2017.

Aside from the 'Janata Darshan', the Chief Minister partook in the Safai Mitra Conference in Gorakhpur organized by the district's municipal corporation. The conference honored sanitation workers, and Gorakhpur's Municipal Corporation was awarded an ISO certificate for quality management. Adityanath lauded the efforts of these workers via social media, highlighting their role in enhancing Gorakhpur's cleanliness.

