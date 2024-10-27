Left Menu

Modi Announces National Celebration for Icons Sardar Patel and Birsa Munda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide celebration for the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Birsa Munda. He urged citizens to participate in honoring these national icons. Their shared vision of unity is highlighted as a guiding principle for overcoming challenges faced by India across eras.

In a momentous announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a nationwide celebration to honor the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister, and the revered freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Speaking during his 115th Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, PM Modi urged citizens to engage actively in this campaign.

Highlighting the enduring legacy of both leaders, Modi remarked on their shared vision for the country's unity amid different challenges. He stated that the commemorative year for Sardar Patel would commence on October 31, followed by that of Birsa Munda on November 15, emphasizing their historical impact on shaping the nation.

Recounting a personal milestone, PM Modi shared a poignant visit to Ulihatu, Birsa Munda's birthplace in Jharkhand, calling it one of his life's memorable moments. In a show of support, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan listened to the broadcast in Jharkhand, with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai tuning in from Raipur.

