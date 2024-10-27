Madhya Pradesh CM Visits Chitrakoot, Announces Educational and Health Projects

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarked on a spiritual visit to Chitrakoot Dham on Sunday, offering prayers for the prosperity and well-being of the state's residents. Accompanied by his family, Yadav shared this sacred experience on social media, posting images from the esteemed Lord Kamatnath temple in Chitrakoot.

Addressing media outlets at the holy site, Yadav expressed his aspirations for happiness and peace under the blessings of Lord Kamatnath. He emphasized his commitment to state development, noting that the government has initiated construction on 13 religious sites. With Diwali approaching, he emphasized community celebrations and extended festive greetings.

Further emphasizing the state's advancement, Yadav announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming inauguration of three medical colleges and related facilities on the 29th. He also celebrated educators at a state-level ceremony with Governor Mangubhai Patel, and facilitated the transfer of Rs 324 crores to 54 lakh students for uniforms, underlining the government's dedication to education.

(With inputs from agencies.)