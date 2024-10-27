Madhya Pradesh CM Visits Chitrakoot, Announces Educational and Health Projects
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh visited Chitrakoot Dham with his family to pray for state welfare. He announced upcoming government projects and celebrated teachers, highlighting educational and health initiatives. Governor Mangubhai Patel joined in transferring funds to students under the Free Uniforms Scheme.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarked on a spiritual visit to Chitrakoot Dham on Sunday, offering prayers for the prosperity and well-being of the state's residents. Accompanied by his family, Yadav shared this sacred experience on social media, posting images from the esteemed Lord Kamatnath temple in Chitrakoot.
Addressing media outlets at the holy site, Yadav expressed his aspirations for happiness and peace under the blessings of Lord Kamatnath. He emphasized his commitment to state development, noting that the government has initiated construction on 13 religious sites. With Diwali approaching, he emphasized community celebrations and extended festive greetings.
Further emphasizing the state's advancement, Yadav announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming inauguration of three medical colleges and related facilities on the 29th. He also celebrated educators at a state-level ceremony with Governor Mangubhai Patel, and facilitated the transfer of Rs 324 crores to 54 lakh students for uniforms, underlining the government's dedication to education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Condemns Attacks and Theft at Bangladesh Religious Sites
Trio Nabbed in Religious Sites Theft Spree in Kishtwar
High-Profile Murder Investigation Expands to Religious Sites
A New Dawn for AAP: Satyender Jain's Early Diwali Celebration
Campus Clash: Diwali Celebration Sparks Tensions at Jamia Millia Islamia