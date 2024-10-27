Left Menu

Delhi Grapples with Rising Smog as Air Quality Worsens

Amid escalating air pollution in Delhi, authorities have intensified measures like water sprinkling and road sweeping. The city's Air Quality Index hit concerning levels, prompting citizen complaints and government plans for pollution control. With Diwali approaching, firecracker bans aim to prevent further environmental degradation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:56 IST

Visual of the PWD vehicles sprinkling water (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to escalating air pollution in the national capital, the Public Work Department vehicles were deployed on Sunday to sprinkle water in parts of Delhi, aiming to mitigate dust levels. The Commission for Air Quality Management has activated Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region, which mandates mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads on a daily basis.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 352 today, classified as 'very poor' according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Particularly concerning is the situation in Anand Vihar, where the AQI soared past the 400 mark to reach 405 early in the morning, described as 'severe', a significant rise from Saturday's 367.

In other areas, AQI measurements were equally alarming. At the Akshardham Temple, it descended to 261, while the IGI airport recorded an AQI of 324, both categorized as 'very poor'. The city grapples with a dense layer of smog that envelopes it, leading to suffocating conditions described by residents and visitors alike. Himanshu, a visitor to the capital, lamented the stifling air and called for governmental action to mitigate pollution levels. Cyclists, regularly traversing the city roads, echoed concerns about difficulties in breathing and the inefficacy of current measures.

Despite efforts such as halting construction and implementing the odd-even vehicle rule, residents argue that these measures have been insufficient. Increased reliance on public transport and carpooling have been suggested as potential solutions. Additionally, the Delhi government has imposed a ban on firecrackers until January 1, intending to thwart further pollution escalation as the Diwali festival approaches. The situation continues to challenge residents, highlighting an urgent need for solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

