Shiv Sena Leader Questions Railway Minister's Accountability Amid Mumbai Stampede

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticized the Railway Minister following a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra station, questioning the accountability of the minister after over 100 lives were lost in railway incidents during the current government's tenure. Nine people were injured in the recent stampede, prompting further inquiries into the incident.

Updated: 27-10-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:21 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has raised questions concerning the accountability of the Railway Minister after a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station left nine passengers injured on Sunday morning. Raut alleged that over 100 lives have been lost in 25 major railway incidents since the Modi-led government assumed office for a third term.

Addressing reporters, Raut criticized the current administration's record on railway safety, pointing out the 25 major accidents under the Railway Minister's tenure. He also mentioned Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, questioning the contrast between government talk of bullet trains and the stark reality of transportation safety on the ground.

The BMC confirmed that the stampede at Bandra station was triggered by a rush on platform number 1, where a crowd had gathered for the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. All injured passengers have been hospitalized, and further investigation into the incident is ongoing, with additional details pending from authorities.

