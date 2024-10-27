Shiv Sena Leader Questions Railway Minister's Accountability Amid Mumbai Stampede

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has raised questions concerning the accountability of the Railway Minister after a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station left nine passengers injured on Sunday morning. Raut alleged that over 100 lives have been lost in 25 major railway incidents since the Modi-led government assumed office for a third term.

Addressing reporters, Raut criticized the current administration's record on railway safety, pointing out the 25 major accidents under the Railway Minister's tenure. He also mentioned Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, questioning the contrast between government talk of bullet trains and the stark reality of transportation safety on the ground.

The BMC confirmed that the stampede at Bandra station was triggered by a rush on platform number 1, where a crowd had gathered for the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. All injured passengers have been hospitalized, and further investigation into the incident is ongoing, with additional details pending from authorities.

