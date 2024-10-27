Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Launches Sanskrit Scholarship to Revive Ancient Language

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Sanskrit Scholarship Scheme at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, aiming to promote Sanskrit language education across the state. Highlighting its cultural significance, Adityanath emphasized the scheme's potential to expand Sanskrit learning and urged institutions to ensure its accessibility to all students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:50 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Launches Sanskrit Scholarship to Revive Ancient Language
CM Yogi Adityanath at the launch of Sanskrit Scholarship scheme (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated the Sanskrit Scholarship Scheme at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, aiming to support students in Sanskrit educational institutions statewide. The launch event was attended by professors, students, and principals, marking a significant effort to bolster the study of this ancient language.

In his address, Adityanath expressed gratitude for the launch coinciding with Diwali celebrations, emphasizing Sanskrit's cultural importance. He noted the enduring tradition of Sanskrit despite its status as a lesser-known language and praised a recent surge in student interest following heightened respect for the language since 2017.

Adityanath outlined that approximately 1.5 lakh students in Uttar Pradesh are engaged in Sanskrit studies, demonstrating a commitment to cultural preservation. He stressed the necessity for more educational institutions to promote Sanskrit and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for enhancing the language's prestige. The day's events included prayers at Varanasi's Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024