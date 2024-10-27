Uttar Pradesh CM Launches Sanskrit Scholarship to Revive Ancient Language

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated the Sanskrit Scholarship Scheme at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, aiming to support students in Sanskrit educational institutions statewide. The launch event was attended by professors, students, and principals, marking a significant effort to bolster the study of this ancient language.

In his address, Adityanath expressed gratitude for the launch coinciding with Diwali celebrations, emphasizing Sanskrit's cultural importance. He noted the enduring tradition of Sanskrit despite its status as a lesser-known language and praised a recent surge in student interest following heightened respect for the language since 2017.

Adityanath outlined that approximately 1.5 lakh students in Uttar Pradesh are engaged in Sanskrit studies, demonstrating a commitment to cultural preservation. He stressed the necessity for more educational institutions to promote Sanskrit and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for enhancing the language's prestige. The day's events included prayers at Varanasi's Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples.

