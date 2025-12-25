Left Menu

California Braces for Winter Deluge

A severe winter storm wreaked havoc across California, causing mudslides, flash flooding, and several evacuations. This unusual weather event brought heavy rain and gusty winds, impacting areas devastated by previous wildfires. The storm led to water rescues and the closure of key roadways during one of the year's busiest travel weeks.

Updated: 25-12-2025 07:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A fierce winter storm lashed across California on Wednesday, unleashing heavy rains and fierce winds that triggered mudslides and debris flows, causing water rescues and prompting evacuation orders across vulnerable regions.

Southern California faced its wettest Christmas in recent years, raising concerns about flash flooding and mudslides. With areas already scorched by wildfires in January, local officials delivered 380 evacuation orders in Los Angeles County.

The tumultuous weather left Dillan Brown and his family trapped in Wrightwood without food or supplies until neighbors stepped in. While rains subsided in Los Angeles by evening, forecasters warn of another storm system approaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)

