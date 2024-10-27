Tensions Rise as BJP Criticizes Punjab's Paddy Procurement Crisis

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government, accusing it of negligence in paddy procurement from farmers despite central government funding. BJP spokesperson Harjeet Grewal stated that Punjab's agrarian economy and festive times necessitate immediate action, urging the government to accept responsibility and act.

According to Grewal, the state issued crucial tenders only a week ago and is lagging in essential preparations like providing basic amenities. He also accused the minister of avoiding negotiations in Delhi with central authorities. Meanwhile, demonstrators continue their protests for the second day, demanding swift action on their grievances.

Farmers, organized by groups including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, have blocked roads in multiple locations to highlight their demands. The protests focus on issues such as timely paddy procurement and adequate supply of farming necessities. With tensions escalating, a BJP delegation approached the Punjab Governor advocating for urgent intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)