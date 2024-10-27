Left Menu

Tensions Rise as BJP Criticizes Punjab's Paddy Procurement Crisis

The BJP has slammed the AAP-led Punjab government for allegedly failing to procure paddy despite central funds. Protests escalate as farmers demand timely procurement, while BJP accuses the state of logistical failures. The controversy intensifies ahead of key festive dates, with talks ongoing in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:25 IST
Tensions Rise as BJP Criticizes Punjab's Paddy Procurement Crisis
Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Harjeet Grewal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government, accusing it of negligence in paddy procurement from farmers despite central government funding. BJP spokesperson Harjeet Grewal stated that Punjab's agrarian economy and festive times necessitate immediate action, urging the government to accept responsibility and act.

According to Grewal, the state issued crucial tenders only a week ago and is lagging in essential preparations like providing basic amenities. He also accused the minister of avoiding negotiations in Delhi with central authorities. Meanwhile, demonstrators continue their protests for the second day, demanding swift action on their grievances.

Farmers, organized by groups including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, have blocked roads in multiple locations to highlight their demands. The protests focus on issues such as timely paddy procurement and adequate supply of farming necessities. With tensions escalating, a BJP delegation approached the Punjab Governor advocating for urgent intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024