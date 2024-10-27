Uttarakhand Enhances Transport Fleet with New Bus Launch

In a festive Diwali gesture, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, launched 130 BS-06 model buses into the state's transport fleet from ISBT Dehradun. This move aims to enhance public transportation and aid the socio-economic growth of the region.

At the event, CM Dhami voiced the government's ambition to connect distant communities by improving transport facilities. Emphasizing a future shift towards electric buses, he described this modern fleet as pivotal in strengthening the statewide transport system.

Dhami also underscored the transport network's role in bolstering Uttarakhand's crucial tourism sector. He commended the turnaround of the Transport Corporation from prior financial losses to current profitability. The Chief Minister reiterated the commitment to further infrastructural developments, considering the state's geographic challenges, and announced incentives for transport staff as a Diwali bonus.

(With inputs from agencies.)