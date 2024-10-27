Left Menu

Uttarakhand Enhances Transport Fleet with New Bus Launch

On Diwali, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 130 BS-06 model buses at ISBT Dehradun, aiming to improve transportation and economic activities across the state. Highlighting plans for a future electric fleet, Dhami emphasized the importance of robust transport for Uttarakhand's social, economic, and tourism advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 17:11 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off new BS-06 model buses. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a festive Diwali gesture, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, launched 130 BS-06 model buses into the state's transport fleet from ISBT Dehradun. This move aims to enhance public transportation and aid the socio-economic growth of the region.

At the event, CM Dhami voiced the government's ambition to connect distant communities by improving transport facilities. Emphasizing a future shift towards electric buses, he described this modern fleet as pivotal in strengthening the statewide transport system.

Dhami also underscored the transport network's role in bolstering Uttarakhand's crucial tourism sector. He commended the turnaround of the Transport Corporation from prior financial losses to current profitability. The Chief Minister reiterated the commitment to further infrastructural developments, considering the state's geographic challenges, and announced incentives for transport staff as a Diwali bonus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

Latest News

