PM Modi and Spanish PM Inaugurate Tata Aircraft Complex for C-295 in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, will inaugurate the Tata Aircraft Complex in Gujarat for the C-295 aircraft. By 2030, indigenous components are expected to reach 78%, enhancing the Indian Air Force's self-reliance. The facility marks India's first private military aircraft assembly line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 17:27 IST
Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor (Retd) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Tata Advanced Systems Ltd's final assembly line for C-295 aircraft in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday, alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. This significant move aims to boost indigenous component production to 78% by 2030, enhancing the Indian Air Force's operational capabilities.

According to Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor (Retd), the agreement with Airbus, inked in September 2021, replaces the HS 748 Avro aircraft with 56 new C-295s. Of these, 16 will arrive ready-to-fly, while the remaining 40 will be manufactured domestically. Six aircraft have already been delivered, with more expected by next year, supported by 37 industrial partners as Airbus spearheads the project in Baroda.

With the capacity to carry 50 paratroopers and 72 troops, the C-295 exhibits superior performance compared to the Antonov An-32. Its ramp facilitates easier loading and unloading, tailored for para assault and rescue operations across challenging terrains. Tata Advanced Systems' facility marks India's first private sector military aircraft assembly line, backed by collaborations with Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, and numerous MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

