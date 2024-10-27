PM Modi and Spanish PM Inaugurate Tata Aircraft Complex for C-295 in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Tata Advanced Systems Ltd's final assembly line for C-295 aircraft in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday, alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. This significant move aims to boost indigenous component production to 78% by 2030, enhancing the Indian Air Force's operational capabilities.

According to Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor (Retd), the agreement with Airbus, inked in September 2021, replaces the HS 748 Avro aircraft with 56 new C-295s. Of these, 16 will arrive ready-to-fly, while the remaining 40 will be manufactured domestically. Six aircraft have already been delivered, with more expected by next year, supported by 37 industrial partners as Airbus spearheads the project in Baroda.

With the capacity to carry 50 paratroopers and 72 troops, the C-295 exhibits superior performance compared to the Antonov An-32. Its ramp facilitates easier loading and unloading, tailored for para assault and rescue operations across challenging terrains. Tata Advanced Systems' facility marks India's first private sector military aircraft assembly line, backed by collaborations with Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, and numerous MSMEs.

