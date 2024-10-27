Left Menu

Stampede at Bandra Terminus: Concerns Arise Over Railway Safety

BJP MP Ravi Kishan expressed sorrow following a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus, which injured several people. The incident has prompted Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to initiate an investigation. Criticism from Shiv Sena's Anand Dubey spotlighted alleged negligence by the government in ensuring public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 17:55 IST
Stampede at Bandra Terminus: Concerns Arise Over Railway Safety
BJP MP Ravi Kishan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus railway station left several injured, drawing concern from BJP MP Ravi Kishan. The incident prompted Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to order a probe, with all levels of government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing their worries over the safety breach.

Kishan remarked on the unfortunate timing with Diwali approaching, suggesting the holiday rush contributed to the chaos. The mishap occurred as crowds amassed for the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. Consequent to the incident, ten individuals were injured, with some shifted to KEM hospital for advanced care.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) accused the state government of devaluing human life, calling out Vaishnaw, also BJP's Maharashtra lead, for lack of accountability. The Western Railway countered criticism, detailing enhanced safety measures and communication efforts, reiterating their commitment to passenger safety during the festive travel surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024