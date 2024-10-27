Stampede at Bandra Terminus: Concerns Arise Over Railway Safety

A tragic stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus railway station left several injured, drawing concern from BJP MP Ravi Kishan. The incident prompted Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to order a probe, with all levels of government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing their worries over the safety breach.

Kishan remarked on the unfortunate timing with Diwali approaching, suggesting the holiday rush contributed to the chaos. The mishap occurred as crowds amassed for the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. Consequent to the incident, ten individuals were injured, with some shifted to KEM hospital for advanced care.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) accused the state government of devaluing human life, calling out Vaishnaw, also BJP's Maharashtra lead, for lack of accountability. The Western Railway countered criticism, detailing enhanced safety measures and communication efforts, reiterating their commitment to passenger safety during the festive travel surge.

