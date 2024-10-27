Amit Shah Targets 2026 West Bengal Elections Amid BJP Membership Drive

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal of facilitating 'state-sponsored infiltration'. Speaking in Kolkata during the launch of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) membership drive, Shah declared the party's next primary objective is to capture power in the state's 2026 Assembly elections.

During his address, Shah praised the growth of the BJP from its roots in Syama Prasad Mukherjee's Bharatiya Jana Sangh to the world's largest political entity. He challenged the structure of other political parties, stating the BJP remains unique with leaders who rise from ordinary backgrounds. Highlighting membership targets, Shah called for enrolling one crore members in Bengal.

Criticizing the current government over the infiltration issue and incidents of violence against women, such as the RG Kar case, Shah insisted that only a BJP government could ensure change. He also tackled claims of insufficient funding from the central government, presenting figures that underscore increased financial support from the NDA compared to past UPA rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)