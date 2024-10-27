PM Modi to Launch Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS: A New Dawn in Affordable Healthcare

On October 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new Jan Aushadhi Kendra at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. This event will be attended by Jagat Prakash Nadda, the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Health and Family Welfare.

The Kendra's mission is to make affordable, quality medicines accessible to patients seeking treatment at AIIMS. Occupying 1,724 square feet, the facility plans to offer more than 2,047 generic medicines and 300 surgical devices at prices significantly lower than branded alternatives, according to a press release.

With coverage across various therapeutic areas — ranging from cardiovascular to anti-cancer solutions — the initiative aims to transform healthcare access for thousands visiting AIIMS daily. This is part of a broader governmental effort to ensure essential medicines become a right for all, not just a privilege for the few.

