PM Modi to Launch Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS: A New Dawn in Affordable Healthcare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open a new Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS, New Delhi, on October 29, aiming to provide affordable, quality medicines. This initiative will supply over 2,047 generic medicines and 300 surgical devices, ensuring access to healthcare for everyone, regardless of economic status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On October 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new Jan Aushadhi Kendra at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. This event will be attended by Jagat Prakash Nadda, the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Health and Family Welfare.

The Kendra's mission is to make affordable, quality medicines accessible to patients seeking treatment at AIIMS. Occupying 1,724 square feet, the facility plans to offer more than 2,047 generic medicines and 300 surgical devices at prices significantly lower than branded alternatives, according to a press release.

With coverage across various therapeutic areas — ranging from cardiovascular to anti-cancer solutions — the initiative aims to transform healthcare access for thousands visiting AIIMS daily. This is part of a broader governmental effort to ensure essential medicines become a right for all, not just a privilege for the few.

