Congress Unveils 'Guarantee Card' for Maharashtra Election Drive

On Sunday, Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, announced that the party will unveil a 'Guarantee Card' on October 30 ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections. Previously, Congress has issued Guarantee Cards detailing electoral promises for both the 2024 General Election and various state assembly elections.

The Congress' Guarantee Card will be aimed at the state's electorate. "We believe the Congress Guarantee Card should reach the public before the elections. It will be released on October 30, followed by the manifesto," Wadettiwar informed ANI. Concurrently, the Congress unveiled its third candidate list for the Maharashtra Assembly elections set for November 20, bringing their total announced candidates to 87.

This list includes notable candidates such as Rana Dalipkumar Sanada for Khamgaon, Hemant Nanda Chimote for Melghat, and Manohar Tulshiram Poreti for Gadchiroli, among others. As the election date approaches, heightened activity is observed among parties, particularly within alliances like the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

(With inputs from agencies.)