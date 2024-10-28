Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Stresses Education's Role in Nation-Building

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:11 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, during a visit to Odisha, underlined the pivotal role of education as a foundation for nation-building, emphasising that an educated society is essential for driving innovation, economic growth, and social harmony. He asserted that education empowers individuals with essential knowledge, skills, and values, contributing to informed decision-making for the nation's benefit.

Birla's visit included attending the inauguration of the KIIT School of Public Policy in Bhubaneswar. He hailed its establishment as a significant step towards nation-building, reinforcing the idea that education underpins both personal and collective progress. He also highlighted the increasing foreign investment in India, attributing it to the nation's rule of law, which instills investor confidence through stability and predictability.

Highlighting India's global stature, Birla referenced the ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, advocating its importance in fostering worldwide peace and stability. He stressed the need for inclusive public policies that reflect diverse community needs, urging nations to tackle global challenges together for shared prosperity. He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting its impact in advancing India's economy, technology, and social development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

