Upgrade Your Festive Season with iPhone 15 Diwali Offers

Shoppers looking to upgrade their smartphone this Diwali can benefit from excellent deals on the iPhone 15 through Bajaj Finserv’s EMI Network. With offers including up to 20% discounts, zero down payment, and easy EMI plans, the device remains highly accessible amidst its advanced features and superior camera system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:22 IST
This Diwali, shoppers have the opportunity to upgrade their smartphones with the iPhone 15, thanks to attractive deals on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. Apple's sought-after device comes with festive offers, including discounts up to 20%, easy payment plans, and zero down payment options, making premium handsets more accessible than ever.

Launched in September 2023, the iPhone 15 series has quickly risen to become a best-selling option, thanks to its A16 Bionic chip and advanced dual-camera system. Even as the iPhone 16 enters the market, the iPhone 15 holds its ground with features like a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and pro-grade photography capabilities, presenting stiff competition to other premium phone brands.

Apart from competitive pricing on luxury devices, Bajaj Finserv's Easy EMI plans offer convenient purchase options without the need for upfront payments. Customers can enjoy financial flexibility with their selection of products, further enhancing their shopping experience this Diwali season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

