Apple's Swift Maneuver: Dodging Tariffs with Record iPhone Airlifts

In an unprecedented logistical feat, Apple airlifted nearly $2 billion worth of iPhones from India to the United States in March, amid concerns over President Donald Trump's impending tariff measures. Foxconn and Tata, Apple's primary suppliers in India, contributed to this massive operation, establishing a new all-time high in shipments.

The U.S. administration imposed a 26% duty on Indian imports, a stark contrast to China's more than 100% tariff rate. In response, Apple ramped up production in India and chartered cargo flights, exporting 600 tons of iPhones to secure inventory levels. This swift supply chain maneuver underscores Apple's strategic resilience under trade pressures.

Customs data reveals Foxconn shipped $1.31 billion worth of iPhones in March alone, eclipsing combined exports for January and February. Combined with Tata's $612-million contribution, these efforts pushed total yearly exports to $5.3 billion. Apple effectively used six cargo jets, notably reducing customs clearance time at Chennai airport, to navigate tariff challenges and maintain market dynamics.

