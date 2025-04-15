Left Menu

Apple's Swift Maneuver: Dodging Tariffs with Record iPhone Airlifts

Apple orchestrated a record-breaking airlift of iPhones worth nearly $2 billion from India to the U.S. in March, riding out impending tariffs set by Trump. Strategic moves included chartering cargo flights and lobbying Indian authorities for expedited customs clearance amid tariff challenges affecting supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:13 IST
Apple's Swift Maneuver: Dodging Tariffs with Record iPhone Airlifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented logistical feat, Apple airlifted nearly $2 billion worth of iPhones from India to the United States in March, amid concerns over President Donald Trump's impending tariff measures. Foxconn and Tata, Apple's primary suppliers in India, contributed to this massive operation, establishing a new all-time high in shipments.

The U.S. administration imposed a 26% duty on Indian imports, a stark contrast to China's more than 100% tariff rate. In response, Apple ramped up production in India and chartered cargo flights, exporting 600 tons of iPhones to secure inventory levels. This swift supply chain maneuver underscores Apple's strategic resilience under trade pressures.

Customs data reveals Foxconn shipped $1.31 billion worth of iPhones in March alone, eclipsing combined exports for January and February. Combined with Tata's $612-million contribution, these efforts pushed total yearly exports to $5.3 billion. Apple effectively used six cargo jets, notably reducing customs clearance time at Chennai airport, to navigate tariff challenges and maintain market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025