China-Hong Kong Stocks Teeter Amid Global Uncertainty

Stocks in Mainland China and Hong Kong displayed mixed performances as investors remained cautious ahead of pivotal events like the U.S. elections and Beijing's legislative meeting. Both the Shanghai Composite index and the Hang Seng Index experienced slight fluctuations, influenced by financial stimuli and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:50 IST
Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks presented narrow fluctuations on Monday, reflecting investors' caution in the face of crucial events next week, including Beijing's legislative meeting and the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.17% to 3,305.30 points, while blue-chip CSI300 dipped 0.22%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 0.18%, with the Hang Seng Index down by 0.21% at 20,546.24 points. This comes as investors weigh concerns over potential election disputes affecting global markets.

Amid the geopolitical uncertainty, China is relying on significant financial stimuli launched in September to drive investment amid property market struggles and weakening consumer confidence. Meanwhile, the People's Bank of China is maintaining monetary easing measures to ensure economic growth meets the anticipated 5% target this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

