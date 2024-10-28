Left Menu

India and Spain Soar Together: Inauguration of Tata Aircraft Complex Marks a New Era

The inauguration of the Tata Aircraft Complex for the C-295 aircraft marks a significant milestone in India-Spain relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the facility as a boost to 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World', emphasizing India's growing defense and aviation sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 11:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the inauguration of the Tata Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft as a pivotal moment for India-Spain relations. In his address, he underscored the facility's contribution to the 'Make in India, Make for the World' mission during Spain President Pedro Sanchez's visit to India.

Modi paid tribute to the late Ratan Tata, expressing that the industrialist would be proud of this achievement. He highlighted how the C-295 aircraft's production facility mirrors the ambitious work culture of 'New India' and noted its potential for global export, akin to Vadodara's metro coach exports.

Highlighting the strides in India's defense manufacturing ecosystem, Modi pointed to steps taken a decade ago that paved the way for current achievements. He noted initiatives like increasing private sector involvement and establishing defense corridors, all contributing to a burgeoning industry and job creation.

PM Modi emphasized India's growing footprint in defense exports, with over 100 defense startups emerging in the past years and exports to 100 countries. The new facility will support thousands of jobs and has the potential to position India as an aviation hub, with orders placed for 1200 new aircraft.

The joint inauguration by Modi and Sanchez at Tata Advanced Systems Limited in Vadodara marks the commencement of the facility, where 40 out of a total of 56 C-295 aircraft will be built, showcasing a shift to India's first private sector military aircraft Final Assembly Line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

