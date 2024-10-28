Left Menu

PM Modi Champions New Era in Aviation with TATA Aircraft Complex Launch

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates TATA Aircraft Complex, signaling a major boost in India's aviation and defense manufacturing sectors. The new facility will play a crucial role in the design and production of civil and military aircraft, advancing India's goal to become a global aviation hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 11:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move for India's aviation industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex on Monday, highlighting its pivotal role in fulfilling the future demands of both India and global markets. PM Modi noted that the nation has observed tremendous growth in its aviation sector over the past decade.

He attributed this success to proactive measures introduced by the government ten years ago, allowing India's defense manufacturing ecosystem to reach unprecedented levels. According to PM Modi, initiatives like expanding private sector participation and converting Ordinance Factories bolstered the sector's efficiency and innovation.

PM Modi and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez jointly opened the facility at Tata Advanced Systems Limited in Vadodara. This complex will manufacture the C-295 aircraft, with 40 of the 56 ordered units being assembled in India, establishing the first private Final Assembly Line for military aircraft domestically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

