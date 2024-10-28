Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Announces 4% DA Hike for State Employees this Diwali

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a 4% increase in the Dearness Allowance for state employees on Diwali, raising it from 46% to 50% starting January 1, 2024. The CM highlighted the government's commitment to employee welfare, congratulating staff on both Diwali and Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day.

MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a 4% increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, raising it from 46% to 50% starting January 1, 2024. The announcement was made as part of Diwali celebrations, marking a dual occasion with the state's Foundation Day.

Speaking about the decision, CM Yadav emphasized the government's responsibility to prioritize the well-being of its employees. He commended their dedication and hard work, which have contributed significantly to the state's progress. The increase in DA will bridge the financial needs of employees as they welcome the festive season.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Yadav extended his gratitude and congratulations to the state employees, acknowledging their contributions to Madhya Pradesh's development. The DA hike, effective from January, comes on the heels of the previous increment implemented in July 2023, with arrears being paid in installments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

