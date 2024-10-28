Left Menu

Power Sector Struggles Amid CRGO Steel Shortage

India's power sector faces challenges from a CRGO steel shortage, crucial for electric motors and transformers. The shortage, partly due to delayed import licenses, highlights the need for increased domestic production and streamlined regulatory processes to meet growing energy demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:56 IST
Power Sector Struggles Amid CRGO Steel Shortage
  • Country:
  • India

India's power ambitions are being tested by a critical shortage of Cold-Rolled Grain-Oriented (CRGO) steel, a key component in transformers and electric motors, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). The organization reports a glaring 30% deficit in CRGO steel, pivotal for expanding India's power infrastructure.

With local production barely scratching the surface of demand, providing only 10-12%, India heavily leans on imports. This reliance has been fraught with complications as delayed license renewals by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for major foreign suppliers create import bottlenecks.

The GTRI stresses the urgency of reviewing the BIS's import process to avert further disruptions. Meanwhile, founder Ajay Srivastava advocates for bolstering domestic manufacturing, warning that the ongoing shortage might derail India's energy objectives. The power sector's 2024 requirements far exceed domestic output, with significant portions imported from China, Japan, and other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024