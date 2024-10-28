SA’s Vision for Safer, Affordable Public Transport Gains Momentum, Says President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has outlined South Africa’s progress and continued commitment to building a safer, more affordable, and efficient public transport system. Addressing the nation in his weekly newsletter, he emphasized that although challenges remain, the country is on a positive trajectory towards a transport system that promotes economic growth and job creation.

“While we have achieved important progress in restoring our freight and passenger rail systems, we have much further to go. We will need far more investment, more effective use of technology, and closer collaboration between all stakeholders,” the President stated. He highlighted that transport, particularly the efficient movement of people and goods, is essential to South Africa’s economy, helping to reduce poverty and support an inclusive economy.

With recent successes in restoring urban passenger rail, the President noted that 31 out of 40 critical rail corridors are back in operation, benefiting millions of commuters. By March 2024, passenger numbers nearly tripled, with 40 million people using public trains. This recovery marks a significant step in addressing transport affordability issues, which remain high, forcing many South Africans to spend large portions of their income on transit costs. “An affordable public transport system is critical for reducing the cost of living for millions and plays a big role in lowering poverty levels,” he added.

However, Ramaphosa acknowledged that historical underinvestment, combined with theft and vandalism—especially during the COVID pandemic—had left South Africa’s transport system in poor shape. To counter these setbacks and improve resilience, he emphasized the need for advanced security measures and strategic investments, particularly in technology, to improve both passenger experience and safety.

Looking ahead, the government is laying the groundwork for a long-term vision to secure the future of transport in South Africa through the development of a comprehensive National Rail Masterplan. This ambitious blueprint will include rapid and high-speed passenger rail within urban centres, linking major cities and economic hubs. The plan, which will conclude its development phase by the end of next year, is set to modernize transport with artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies to enhance efficiency in areas such as cargo tracking, ticketing, and safeguarding infrastructure.

Meeting the needs of this vision, however, requires substantial investment in infrastructure, rolling stock, and updated signalling systems. The President highlighted the government’s openness to mobilizing private sector investment in rail and port operations while keeping key infrastructure state-owned. “The government alone cannot bear the cost of these investments, and partnerships will be essential to achieve our ambitious targets,” he said.

Through these collaborative efforts, the government envisions a sustainable, resilient public transport system that not only meets the needs of its citizens but also positions South Africa as a regional transport leader. As work continues, the government remains committed to reducing barriers to affordable transport, increasing access for South Africans across the economic spectrum, and advancing toward a future in which South Africa’s public transport system contributes to economic growth and a better quality of life for all.