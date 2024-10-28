Left Menu

Renewable Energy Leadership Changes at IWTMA

Suzlon Chairman Girish Tanti has been named chairman of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, with other significant appointments announced at their AGM. The meeting underscored the need to boost renewable energy capacities to meet global climate goals and India's ambitious energy targets.

The Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) has announced significant leadership changes, appointing Suzlon's Girish Tanti as its new chairman. This development was disclosed at the body's latest Annual General Meeting held on October 25, 2024, at the Chennai Trade Centre.

Saravanan Manickam, holding the position of Country Head (VP India) at Nordex, has been designated as vice chairman-cum-secretary, while K Bharathy, CEO of Windar Renewable Energy, takes on the role of treasurer. These appointments mark a strategic move to strengthen the industry body.

Amidst these transitions, Girish Tanti highlighted the necessity of tripling renewable energy capacities by 2030 to keep temperature rise within 1.5 degrees globally. With India's goal of sourcing 50% of its energy from renewables, including 100 GW from wind power, government-backed initiatives and policies are deemed critical for success.

