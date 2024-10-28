Switzerland Considers Easing Arms Export Ban Amid Security Concerns

Switzerland's president has expressed support for revising the nation's current embargo on the re-export of Swiss-made arms, a policy that hinders their transfer to Ukraine. The restriction is seen as damaging both Switzerland's defense industry and its national security. The call for a policy shift comes amid growing international and domestic pressure since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Viola Amherd, who also serves as Switzerland's defence minister, emphasized the need for this change to secure the future of the country's arms industry. "Countries like the Netherlands are hesitant to engage in arms deals with us due to our strict re-export policies," Amherd noted during a press event in Bern. Amherd underscored the importance of maintaining technological know-how while ensuring Switzerland's commitment to peacekeeping missions globally by not supplying arms directly to nations in conflict.

Amherd further highlighted the necessity for Switzerland to bolster its overall security framework, suggesting increased investments and enhanced collaborations with strategic partners such as NATO. "For the past 30 years, Switzerland has underinvested in defense, and it is imperative that we make strides to amend this," she concluded. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the nation ranked as the 14th-largest arms supplier worldwide in 2022, though sales saw a decline in 2023 attributed to its neutral policy stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)