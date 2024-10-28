Left Menu

Suzlon's Profit Soars in Challenging Market

Suzlon's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 201 crore in the recent quarter, nearly doubling year-on-year. The company reported improved income and maintained strong margins despite weather-related challenges. Suzlon continues to invest strategically to enhance efficiency and profitability, with a current order book of 5.1 GW.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:40 IST
Suzlon's Profit Soars in Challenging Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renewable energy giant Suzlon has reported a significant leap in its consolidated net profit, which nearly doubled to Rs 201 crore for the September quarter, in stark contrast to the corresponding period last year.

The company had recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 102 crore in the quarter ending September 30, 2023, as per their latest statement. Total income also witnessed a substantial increase, rising to Rs 2,121.23 crore in the second quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 1,428.69 crore in the previous year.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group, stated that the company is poised for growth amid favorable market conditions. Despite the challenges posed by ongoing heavy monsoons, Suzlon CFO Himanshu Mody highlighted the firm's consistent growth and robust performance with a 96% year-on-year profit increase. The strategic long-term investments are aimed at enhancing capabilities and securing sustainable growth, with a current order book at 5.1 GW.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024