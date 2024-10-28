Suzlon's Profit Soars in Challenging Market

Renewable energy giant Suzlon has reported a significant leap in its consolidated net profit, which nearly doubled to Rs 201 crore for the September quarter, in stark contrast to the corresponding period last year.

The company had recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 102 crore in the quarter ending September 30, 2023, as per their latest statement. Total income also witnessed a substantial increase, rising to Rs 2,121.23 crore in the second quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 1,428.69 crore in the previous year.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group, stated that the company is poised for growth amid favorable market conditions. Despite the challenges posed by ongoing heavy monsoons, Suzlon CFO Himanshu Mody highlighted the firm's consistent growth and robust performance with a 96% year-on-year profit increase. The strategic long-term investments are aimed at enhancing capabilities and securing sustainable growth, with a current order book at 5.1 GW.

