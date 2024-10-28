Left Menu

Vijay's Impressive Political Debut Garners Praise from AIADMK

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's inaugural public conference has received acclaim from RB Udhayakumar of AIADMK. The event highlighted Vijay's focus on youth-driven policies reminiscent of MGR's legacy and critiqued the ruling DMK. Vijay leads the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam party, advocating for 'Secular Social Justice' against divisive and corrupt governance.

RB Udhayakumar, the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, has lauded actor-turned-politician Vijay for a debut public conference he described as 'impressive'. Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), held the inaugural state conference in V Salai, Vikravandi, where he articulated the party's ideological underpinnings.

The AIADMK veteran applauded Vijay for delivering a compelling message to the youth, reminiscent of policies favored by late CM MG Ramachandran (MGR), esteemed founder of AIADMK. Udhayakumar highlighted that Vijay has effectively inspired young individuals, signaling young voters' disenchantment with the current DMK-led administration. He noted the surprising parallels between Vijay's policies and those championed by MGR.

Udhayakumar assured that Vijay's political emergence would not undermine AIADMK's robust 30 percent voter base. Viewing Vijay's conference as indicative of youth dissatisfaction with DMK's perceived nepotism, he remains confident about AIADMK's continued political relevance. Vijay launched TVK in February, advocating for 'Secular Social Justice' while critiquing DMK's alleged 'corrupt governance' under the Dravidian model. The Assembly elections are slated for 2026.

