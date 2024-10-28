Major Drug Bust: Ambala Police Seize 175 Kg of Ganja, Arrest Traffickers

In a significant breakthrough, Ambala Police's CIA Unit 1 has successfully intercepted a drug trafficking operation, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of 175 kilograms of ganja. The confiscated haul is estimated to be worth approximately Rs35 lakh. The suspects are currently in police custody for a duration of ten days, a move aimed at aiding law enforcement in unraveling their supply chain and distribution network.

This operation is a part of a rigorous crackdown by the Ambala Police on drug trafficking activities. The apprehended suspects, Arjun, Sonu, and Rajesh, who originally hail from Panipat, had been residing in Meethapur village in Ambala. The Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Surinder Bhoria, confirmed that this latest seizure took place shortly after their ongoing special operation began. A formal case has been registered at Saha Thana against the three accused.

The traffickers employed a cunning disguise, posing as roadside vendors selling plastic goods to mask their illicit activities. Arjun, one of the arrested, already has a prior record under the NDPS Act. The Ambala Police, as reported by the SP, have managed to confiscate narcotics worth Rs15 crore in the past year, emphasizing their commitment to combatting drug-related offenses in the region.

