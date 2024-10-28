Wall Street Rises Ahead of Key Earnings and Election Developments

Wall Street kicked off the week with gains as major U.S. stock indexes recovered from recent volatility. Investors turned their attention toward earnings reports from key megacap technology firms, while the approaching Nov. 5 presidential election added to market anticipation.

The Dow Jones climbed 298.63 points, the S&P 500 rose 27.49 points, and the Nasdaq gained 107 points. Earnings from the 'Magnificent Seven' technology giants are expected to significantly influence the market's direction, with Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft among the companies to report this week.

Other factors influencing Wall Street include reactions to capital expenditures, primarily tied to AI demand, and geopolitical concerns in the Middle East. Meanwhile, economic indicators, such as the Personal Consumption Expenditure index, will be crucial for future Federal Reserve rate cut considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)