Britain Targets Russian Disinformation Efforts with New Sanctions

In a decisive move against Russian disinformation campaigns, Britain has sanctioned three Russian agencies and their senior officials, accusing them of attempts to destabilize Ukrainian democracy. This action underscores Britain's commitment to countering foreign interference.

The sanctioned entities include the Social Design Agency (SDA) and its partner, Structura, which were reportedly involved in a series of interference operations weakening international support for Ukraine. Additionally, public relations firm ANO DIALOG has been named in the sanctions.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy emphasized the stern message these sanctions convey, asserting that Britain will not tolerate misinformation efforts. In line with this move, the U.S. had imposed similar sanctions earlier this year, highlighting the broad concern over Russia's destabilizing activities in democratic nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)