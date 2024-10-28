Left Menu

LIC Housing Finance Sees 11% Net Profit Growth Amidst NIM Challenges

LIC Housing Finance reported an 11% rise in net profit to Rs 1,324 crore during the September quarter despite a decline in core net interest income. Efforts to boost higher-yield assets are underway to counter reduced net interest margins, while asset quality showed improvement with a lower NPA ratio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:24 IST
LIC Housing Finance Sees 11% Net Profit Growth Amidst NIM Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

LIC Housing Finance on Monday reported an 11 per cent increase in net profit for the September quarter, totaling Rs 1,324 crore on a consolidated basis. This marks an improvement from the Rs 1,192 crore posted during the same period last year.

The decrease in core net interest income by 6 per cent year-on-year was overshadowed by a 6 per cent rise in assets under management. However, a significant decline in net interest margin (NIM) to 2.71 per cent from 3.04 per cent raised concerns.

Chief Executive and Managing Director Tribhuvan Adhikari acknowledged challenges in core income and noted ongoing efforts to enhance the mix of higher-yield assets. The firm remains focused on expanding into new segments for better pricing, such as self-employed loans and affordable housing. Despite these hurdles, the asset quality showed improvement, with the gross non-performing assets ratio improving to 3.06 per cent from 3.31 per cent. The company's shares closed up by 3.53 per cent at Rs 619.30 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024