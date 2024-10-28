Israel Expands Defense with Laser-Based Iron Beam System

In a significant move to bolster its defense capabilities, Israel's defense ministry announced a $536-million agreement with local contractors to increase the production of a laser-based missile defense system named Iron Beam. This new system is expected to be operational within the next year.

The deal, signed with state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems, aims to introduce a high-power laser that will complement the existing Iron Dome system. Designed to neutralize aerial threats, Iron Beam is considered to be an efficient and cost-effective solution.

Experts regard Iron Beam as a cheaper alternative to the interceptor missiles currently deployed by Israel. The defense ministry's director-general, Eyal Zamir, described the deal as a new chapter in warfare technology.

