Israel Expands Defense with Laser-Based Iron Beam System

Israel's defense ministry has finalized a $536-million deal with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems to enhance production of the Iron Beam, a laser-based missile defense system. Designed to counter aerial threats like rockets and drones, it offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional interceptor missiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:02 IST
In a significant move to bolster its defense capabilities, Israel's defense ministry announced a $536-million agreement with local contractors to increase the production of a laser-based missile defense system named Iron Beam. This new system is expected to be operational within the next year.

The deal, signed with state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems, aims to introduce a high-power laser that will complement the existing Iron Dome system. Designed to neutralize aerial threats, Iron Beam is considered to be an efficient and cost-effective solution.

Experts regard Iron Beam as a cheaper alternative to the interceptor missiles currently deployed by Israel. The defense ministry's director-general, Eyal Zamir, described the deal as a new chapter in warfare technology.

