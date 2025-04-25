Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Kashmir After Tourist Attack

India's army chief plans to assess security in Kashmir after a deadly attack attributed to Pakistani elements spurs tensions. Resultant actions include treaty abeyance and airspace closures, impacting markets and airlines. Indian leaders contemplate military action, and homes are razed amid political strife.

Tensions Escalate in Kashmir After Tourist Attack
India's army chief is set to assess security measures in Kashmir on Friday after a recent attack on tourists raised tensions with Pakistan. The attack, which took place in a meadow in the Pahalgam area, saw militants kill 26 individuals, intensifying fears of further conflict.

The incident has prompted both nuclear-armed nations to take retaliatory steps, including India's suspension of a key river water-sharing treaty and Pakistan's airspace closure to Indian airlines. These moves have affected stock markets, currency values, and international flight routes.

Domestic political discourse has heated up, with calls for military action against Pakistan echoing past actions, and demolition of suspected militants' properties by Indian authorities adding to the unrest. The situation remains volatile along the Line of Control, despite a 2021 ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

