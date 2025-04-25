Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Akali Dal Leader in Punjab Drug Case

The Supreme Court, in a significant ruling, dismissed the Punjab government's challenge to the bail of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug-related case. The decision upholds the Punjab and Haryana High Court's August 10, 2022, order granting him bail, asserting no intervention will be entertained.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheswari and Aravind Kumar advised both Majithia and the state investigating agency against media interactions concerning the case. The court also allowed the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) to request bail cancellation if Majithia is found to influence the trial or witnesses.

The STF report, based on confessions from various accused including notable figures, had implicated Majithia, leading to his initial incarceration. As the case unfolds, the court's directive for prior STF approval for public comments aims to ensure an unbiased investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)