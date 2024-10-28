Left Menu

Basavaraj Bommai Accuses Congress of Disrupting Community Harmony

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress of disrupting communal harmony after they came to power. Campaigning for his son in Shiggaon, Bommai emphasized his long-standing ties with the constituency and advocated for development under BJP leadership, criticizing the current government's disaster relief efforts.

28-10-2024
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a public address during a campaign rally on Monday, seasoned BJP figure and ex-Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress government of sowing discord among communities since coming into power. The remarks were made in support of BJP's Shiggaon assembly bypoll candidate and his son, Bharath Bommai, in Hurulikuppe village, Haveri district.

Bommai, reminiscing about his past as a Member of the Legislative Council with connections to Hurulikuppe, alleged that the Congress leadership has compromised communal harmony and overly relied on law enforcement in governance since taking office. He pointed out that Shiggaon had enjoyed peaceful inter-community relations for 15 years, with local issues resolved internally.

He appealed to constituents to vote for Bharat Bommai, emphasizing the need for sustained peace and crediting his previous tenure for the introduction of the Vidyanidhi scheme, aimed at aiding farmers' children in accessing higher education and job opportunities. He criticized the current Congress-led administration for inadequate flood and drought relief measures in contrast to his own tenure, which offered doubled compensation.

Haveri MP, reinforcing the BJP's commitment to development, urged voters to support Bharat Bommai to continue the constituency's progress, highlighting the party's leadership strength. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

