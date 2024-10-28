Left Menu

Delhi BJP Protests Against Punjab CM Over Rising Air Pollution

Delhi BJP leaders staged a protest against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann concerning air pollution from stubble burning. They reported 108 incidents in Punjab and criticized AAP for broken promises. A meeting with the Punjab CM was attempted but failed, escalating the ongoing political dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:24 IST
Delhi BJP Protests Against Punjab CM Over Rising Air Pollution
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm stance against air pollution, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders organized a protest on Monday, targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The protest, held at Kapurthala House, was ignited by 108 reported incidents of stubble burning in Punjab, exacerbating the capital's pollution woes.

Virendra Sachdeva, President of Delhi BJP, highlighted that the incidents occurred solely on October 26th. While the Delhi government often blames adjacent states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Sachdeva insisted that AAP's leadership is shielding the Punjab government from accountability. He underscored the stark pollution reality in Delhi, where stubble burning incidents in Haryana and UP are significantly lower.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj accused AAP of ignoring their previous election vows in Punjab, where they promised to address stubble burning affecting Delhi's air quality. Swaraj criticized the lack of dialogue and suggested that genuine efforts against pollution were missing, citing the failed attempt to meet with CM Mann during his known presence in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024