Delhi BJP Protests Against Punjab CM Over Rising Air Pollution
Delhi BJP leaders staged a protest against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann concerning air pollution from stubble burning. They reported 108 incidents in Punjab and criticized AAP for broken promises. A meeting with the Punjab CM was attempted but failed, escalating the ongoing political dispute.
In a firm stance against air pollution, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders organized a protest on Monday, targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The protest, held at Kapurthala House, was ignited by 108 reported incidents of stubble burning in Punjab, exacerbating the capital's pollution woes.
Virendra Sachdeva, President of Delhi BJP, highlighted that the incidents occurred solely on October 26th. While the Delhi government often blames adjacent states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Sachdeva insisted that AAP's leadership is shielding the Punjab government from accountability. He underscored the stark pollution reality in Delhi, where stubble burning incidents in Haryana and UP are significantly lower.
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj accused AAP of ignoring their previous election vows in Punjab, where they promised to address stubble burning affecting Delhi's air quality. Swaraj criticized the lack of dialogue and suggested that genuine efforts against pollution were missing, citing the failed attempt to meet with CM Mann during his known presence in Delhi.
