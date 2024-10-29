Market Calm as Investors Anticipate Tech Earnings Amid Political Flux

Global stock indexes increased on Monday as investors looked towards earnings reports this week from America's largest tech companies, including Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and Amazon. This occurred alongside a sharp drop in oil prices after Israel's retaliatory actions against Iran this weekend spared key oil and nuclear sites.

The Japanese yen hit a three-month low against the dollar after Japan's recent elections led to political instability. The dollar surged against the yen, reaching a peak of 153.88. The U.S. earnings season is in full swing, with major companies set to release their reports, while market focus also shifts to upcoming political events, including the U.S. presidential election.

Political tensions in the U.S. have heightened as recent polls show a close race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Investors remain cautious as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose, reflecting market volatility ahead of economic data releases and the election. The S&P 500 energy sector declined following the dip in oil prices, although major U.S. stock indexes saw gains.

