Wall Street Rides High: Megacap Earnings and Election Jitters Boost Market

Wall Street closed higher on Monday anticipating megacap earnings and the upcoming presidential election. Technology stocks rose while the energy sector declined. Key earnings, economic data, and potential impacts of a Trump administration influence the market outlook. Major shifts include Nvidia surpassing Apple in value and industrial actions like Boeing’s stock offering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 02:07 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 02:07 IST
Wall Street ended with gains on Monday as investors braced for a week filled with major corporate earnings reports and the final push before the November 5 presidential election. Positive sentiment stemmed from no disruptions in energy supplies following recent geopolitical events in the Middle East.

The focus sharpened on upcoming earnings, particularly with about 169 S&P 500 companies set to release results. Stocks from the 'Magnificent Seven' group, including Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Apple, saw an uplift as investors anticipated their earnings reports this week. The market anticipated guidance on capital expenditures and AI spending, following Nvidia's ascension as the most valuable company.

The energy sector dropped amid plunging crude prices, contrasting with gains among financial shares. Small-cap companies marked a significant rise, reflecting potential confidence in economic recovery paths. Meanwhile, the market kept a watchful eye on U.S. presidential election outcomes and vital economic indicators such as the Fed's Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index.

