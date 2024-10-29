Left Menu

US Seeks to Refill Strategic Oil Reserves Amid Political and Economic Challenges

The U.S. government is pursuing the purchase of up to 3 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) by mid-2025. Despite recent replenishments, financial constraints could hamper future acquisitions unless Congress approves additional funding. Political dynamics might complicate efforts to cancel mandated future oil sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 02:14 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 02:14 IST
US Seeks to Refill Strategic Oil Reserves Amid Political and Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government announced plans on Monday to acquire up to 3 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), targeting delivery by mid-2025. This initiative follows a substantial sale in 2022 involving 180 million barrels to manage gasoline price spikes post-Ukraine invasion.

Despite recent efforts buying back over 55 million barrels at lower prices, the Department of Energy faces potential financial roadblocks without congressional approval for more funds. A DOE spokesperson emphasized the necessity of securing affordable crude with current emergency revenues for taxpayers' benefit.

Political intricacies pose challenges to filling the SPR's purchasing fund, as seen in past mandated sales of over 100 million barrels slotted for 2026 to 2031. Kevin Book, an analyst, warned of possible confrontations on Capitol Hill, potentially affecting the strategic oil inflow needed for national energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024